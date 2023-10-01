PM Receives Iraqi Central Bank Governor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh received on Sunday the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq and an accompanying delegation.During the meeting, the Prime Minister extended his condolences to Iraq for the tragic fire that claimed the lives of many attendees at a wedding in the Nineveh Governorate, and he wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.Khasawneh emphasized his commitment to strengthening cooperation, particularly in the economic and banking sectors. He praised the level of cooperation and relations between the Central Bank of Jordan and its Iraqi counterpart, as well as the banking systems of both countries.The Prime Minister mentioned his visit to Iraq two months ago, where he met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani and other senior Iraqi officials.He noted that Amman and Baghdad had agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, whether through bilateral efforts or as part of the tripartite efforts involving Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq. He expressed his anticipation of implementing significant projects that would benefit all three countries.In response, Al-Alaq expressed his appreciation for Jordan's support and solidarity following the devastating fire. He underscored that these gestures of support were a reflection of the close interdependence and strong relations between the two countries across various sectors.Al-Alaq also emphasized the outstanding relationship between the Central Bank of Iraq and its Jordanian counterpart. He highlighted that the Central Bank of Iraq greatly benefits from Jordan's consultations and experiences in this area.