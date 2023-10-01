Cabbage Rice To Coconut Rice: 7 Rice Recipe Ideas For Sunday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

From zesty Lemon Rice to savory Pineapple Fried Rice and colorful Beetroot Rice, explore diverse flavors and textures that will elevate your meals.



A zesty and tangy option, lemon rice features cooked rice mixed with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric, with the refreshing addition of lemon juice.

Cabbage rice is a simple yet tasty dish where shredded cabbage is sautéed with cooked rice and a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves, offering a light and crunchy texture.



Carrot rice is a vibrant dish where grated carrots are cooked with rice and a tempering of mustard seeds and urad dal, providing a subtly sweet and colorful variation.

Coconut rice is a South Indian delicacy where cooked rice is tossed with a flavorful blend of grated coconut, curry leaves, & mustard seeds, creating a delightful & aromatic dish.



Beetroot rice is a visually striking dish where grated beetroots are sautéed with cooked rice and spices, resulting in a colorful and nutritious option.



Pineapple fried rice is a tropical delight where cooked rice is stir-fried with pineapple chunks, vegetables & a savory-sweet soy sauce, offering a unique & flavorful combination.



Jeera rice, or cumin rice, is a North Indian favorite where basmati rice is cooked with cumin seeds, creating a fragrant and subtly spiced side dish.