Ukraine Expects To Receive Another 30 Mine Clearing Vehicles From Partners By Year End Klymenko

By late 2023, Ukraine will receive about 30 mine clearing vehicles from international partners.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“We will receive about 30 more mine clearing vehicles from international partners by the end of the year. Hence, the ministry will have 45 of them. Fifteen vehicles are in service at the moment,” Klymenko told.

So far, most mine clearing vehicles have been provided by the Buffett Foundation, according to Klymenko. Eight of them are already being used, and a few more will be delivered soon.

Klymenko mentioned that Switzerland and Japan are also actively assisting Ukraine with demining efforts. In his words, Ukrainian authorities are working to involve as many companies as possible in this regard.

In addition, Ukraine is planning to use domestically produced mine clearing vehicles.

“In cooperation with the Strategic Industries Ministry and the Economy Ministry, the Internal Affairs Ministry has already tested some domestically produced mechanical mine clearing vehicles,” Klymenko explained.

The Ukrainian minister expressed hope that, upon certification procedures, the vehicles made by two relevant enterprises would be used for demining purposes.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated earlier that 174 thousand square meters of Ukrainian land were remaining potentially mined, and demining efforts would cost over $37 billion.