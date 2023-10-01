Siemens Energy Prepared To Participate In Energy Projects In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. The Minister of
Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, during a working visit
to Germany, met with representatives of Siemens Energy and
discussed the possibility of the company's participation in the
implementation of large energy projects in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
As he noted, today in Kazakhstan, to cover the medium-term
demand for electrical energy, projects are being implemented to
modernize and ensure the commissioning of new energy generation
sources.
Currently, the Ministry of Energy is cooperating with Siemens
Energy, including on a project carried out as part of an auction
for the construction of newly commissioned generating plants with a
flexible generation mode for the construction of a combined cycle
plant with a capacity of 1,000 MW in the Turkestan region.
Also, work is being carried out on projects to strengthen the
electrical network of the Western and Southern zones of the UES
(unified electrical system) of Kazakhstan and the construction of
electrical grid facilities, which provide for increasing the
capacity and reliability of power supply to consumers in the
Western and Southern zones of the UES of Kazakhstan by
strengthening electrical networks.
At the same time, projects to convert Almaty CHPP-2 with a
capacity of 600 MW and CHPP-3 with a capacity of 480 MW from coal
to gas are at the implementation stage using Siemens Energy
technology.
Satkaliyev invited the company to take part in the
implementation of these projects. Representatives of Siemens Energy
demonstrated innovative solutions to the Kazakh delegation in the
field of modernization and development of energy infrastructure.
The company expressed its readiness to participate in the
implementation of energy projects in Kazakhstan and noted its
interest in the supply of equipment.
In the near future, details of further cooperation with Siemens
Energy will be worked out.
