Siemens Energy Prepared To Participate In Energy Projects In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, during a working visit to Germany, met with representatives of Siemens Energy and discussed the possibility of the company's participation in the implementation of large energy projects in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As he noted, today in Kazakhstan, to cover the medium-term demand for electrical energy, projects are being implemented to modernize and ensure the commissioning of new energy generation sources.

Currently, the Ministry of Energy is cooperating with Siemens Energy, including on a project carried out as part of an auction for the construction of newly commissioned generating plants with a flexible generation mode for the construction of a combined cycle plant with a capacity of 1,000 MW in the Turkestan region.

Also, work is being carried out on projects to strengthen the electrical network of the Western and Southern zones of the UES (unified electrical system) of Kazakhstan and the construction of electrical grid facilities, which provide for increasing the capacity and reliability of power supply to consumers in the Western and Southern zones of the UES of Kazakhstan by strengthening electrical networks.

At the same time, projects to convert Almaty CHPP-2 with a capacity of 600 MW and CHPP-3 with a capacity of 480 MW from coal to gas are at the implementation stage using Siemens Energy technology.

Satkaliyev invited the company to take part in the implementation of these projects. Representatives of Siemens Energy demonstrated innovative solutions to the Kazakh delegation in the field of modernization and development of energy infrastructure. The company expressed its readiness to participate in the implementation of energy projects in Kazakhstan and noted its interest in the supply of equipment.

In the near future, details of further cooperation with Siemens Energy will be worked out.