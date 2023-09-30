EU Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The European Union Saturday condemned the recent attacks by "terrorist group al-Shabaab" against civilian targets in Somalia.

The attacks only reinforce longstanding commitment of the European Union to stand by the Federal Government and Somali citizens in their fight against terrorism, said EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Nabila Massrali in a statement.

"Resorting to heinous attacks on citizens underlines the desperation of the extremists and the immense pressure they face from the Government and international partners alike," she added.

According to media reports, at least five people were killed and six others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday. (end)

