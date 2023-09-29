Fourth Bahraini Serviceman Dies After Houthi Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) announced Friday the death of the fourth serviceman after Monday's Houthi attacks on coalition forces on the Saudi southern borders.

"The BDF mourns First-Lieutenant Hamad Khalifa Al Kubaisi, who valiantly sacrificed his life in the line of duty," the General Command said in a statement today.

"Al Kubaisi succumbed to the injuries he had suffered as a result of the Houthi act of aggression last Monday, while performing his sacred patriotic duties defending the southern borders of Saudi Arabia," it added.

Al Kubaisi was a member the BDF taskforce participating in the Arab Coalitions to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, as part of the Operation Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope.

The BDF General Command extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the fallen officer. It also wished a speedy recovery for those wounded due to the Houthi act of aggression. (end)

kna.ibi









