England's World Cup Winning Director Mo Bobat Joins RCB In Pivotal Role

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 29 Sep 2023, 9:09 PM

The high-profile Mo Bobat, who was instrumental in England adopting a path-breaking approach in white-ball cricket as their Performance Director, on Friday joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as Director of Cricket ahead of IPL 2024.

The highlight of Bobat's tenure with the England men's team was the Three Lions winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

The 40-year-old had joined the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2011, and then gradually rose to the role of Performance Director in 2019.

At RCB, Bobat will step into the shoes of Mike Hesson, whose contract was not renewed by the RCB while snapping the ties with the Kiwi in July.

"It's important to acknowledge the work of both Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, for the stability and consistency they provided over recent years," Bobat said in a statement issued by the RCB.

It will also be a reunion for Bobat with Andy Flower, with whom he had worked during the latter's England stint.

Flower had recently taken over as RCB head coach replacing Bangar.

"I'm really looking forward to working closely with Andy Flower, somebody I know well, to take on the baton and deliver the success that RCB craves.

"Andy and I are relishing the challenges ahead, and we're looking forward to helping Faf (Du Plessis) and the players to fulfil their potential," Babat added.

Prathmesh Mishra, the Chairman of RCB, said Babat will oversee high-performance needs of the team, which is yet to win an IPL title in 15 seasons.

"With RCB, he will oversee all talent recruitment and performance plans, and will aim to establish the cultural and high-performance foundations for sustained success.

"Babat has already proved what he can do in a similar role with England, and I believe, with the expertise and years of experience, he will guide RCB to newer horizons and excellence," said Mishra.