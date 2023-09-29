Azerbaijani PM Participates In Dushanbe 2023 International Investment Forum (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The
International Investment Forum "Dushanbe 2023" was held in the
capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, on September 29, Trend reports.
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov
attended the forum.
At the opening of the event, a video message from the President
of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the participants of the forum was
shown.
Speaking at the forum, Asadov noted the importance of the
International Investment Forum "Dushanbe 2023". It was noted that
the forum has established itself as an effective international
platform for strengthening cooperation in the areas of investment
and business, as well as for familiarizing itself with the economic
potential and investment opportunities of Tajikistan.
Asadov informed the forum participants about the economic
development and favorable investment environment of Azerbaijan.
It was emphasized that the economy grew by 4.6 percent in 2022,
reaching a record high of almost $80 billion. The non-oil and gas
sector grew by 9.1 percent. The country's strategic foreign
exchange reserves currently exceed $67 billion. Azerbaijan's
foreign debt has been significantly reduced to 9.3 percent of
GDP.
It was noted that to stimulate investment in the economy, the
government pursues an "open door" policy using modern technologies
and taking into account the best international practices.
The forum participants were informed about the measures taken by
the government to reduce the tax burden, eliminate administrative
barriers, and improve the legal framework.
"The favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan
opens wide prospects for foreign investors as well, as the country
provides equal conditions for local and foreign entrepreneurs,"
Asadov said.
The Prime Minister invited Tajik investors to get acquainted
with the opportunities of seven industrial parks, as well as the
Alat Free Economic Zone in Azerbaijan, which offer a favorable
business environment, special tax and customs regimes, and a
package of fiscal and non-fiscal benefits.
It was noted that the unique geographical location at the
crossroads of East-West and North-South transport arteries,
together with the infrastructural potential, make the Alat Free
Economic Zone a world-scale business platform.
Talking about the ongoing work on the expansion of capacities at
Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Prime Minister said that it
is conditioned by growing volumes of transportation along
international transport corridors passing through the territory of
Azerbaijan.
Prospects of cooperation in the agricultural sector were also
touched upon.
"Currently, the development of the non-oil sector is one of the
main economic priorities of Azerbaijan. As a result of targeted
economic policy, diversification of the economy has been achieved,
and favorable conditions for the development of the agricultural
sector have been created. We widely apply innovative solutions,
green energy, and digitalization. The number of agro-parks is
growing, of which there are already more than 50," Asadov said.
Moreover, over the past 10 years, the production of agricultural
products in Azerbaijan has increased by almost 47 percent. The
total volume of agricultural production has increased by more than
3 percent from January through August 2023, year-on-year.
It was emphasized that good prospects for investment cooperation
were also opened, taking into account the new realities that
emerged in the region with the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from
occupation.
"Today the Azerbaijani government is carrying out large-scale
work on the restoration and development of liberated territories at
the expense of its own financial resources," Asadov said, inviting
companies from friendly countries, including Tajikistan, to join
the work.
Informing the forum participants about the work Azerbaijan is
doing in the field of alternative energy, the Prime Minister
emphasized that a number of large projects have already been
implemented in this direction with leading companies around the
world.
Asadov also mentioned that one of the main goals of the forum
was to familiarize people with the economic and investment
opportunities of Tajikistan, noting the good pace of socio-economic
development in the country.
The development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Tajikistan was also emphasized, the key to which is the successful
policy of the leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and
Emomali Rahmon.
Asadov expressed Azerbaijan's interest and readiness to further
strengthen friendship and a mutually beneficial partnership with
Tajikistan.
"This was once again stated during the state visit of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Tajikistan in April this
year," he added.
