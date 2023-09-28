PM Inaugurates Fountain Mall In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday inaugurated the Fountain Mall, an investment project of the First Shops Company wholly owned by the Jordanian Duty Free Shops Company, in Aqaba.



Khasawneh emphasised Aqaba's importance as an economic, tourist and investment destination, highlighting efforts to make the city among 100 best and important destinations in the world as part of the Economic Modernisation Vision, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Jordanian Duty Free Shops Company Director General Ayman Mifleh said that Aqaba is expected to witness new tourist, commercial and entertainment services as part of the efforts of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.



