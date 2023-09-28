Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA - The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution granting the State of Palestine additional rights and privileges of participation.

WASHINGTON - The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted two entities and one individual for their role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.

WASHINGTON - The US State Department voiced concern about Iran's launching of a new satellite and its space launch vehicle programs.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine is now closer to joining NATO than ever before.

BRUSSELS - Two people were killed in a shooting spree in Rotterdam which resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man, a student at Rotterdam's Erasmus teaching hospital, police said. (end) ibi