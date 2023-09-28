Armenia Perjures On 'Ethnic Cleansing' As Azerbaijan To Up Armenians' Life - Ukrainian NGO

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Armenia
blatantly lies about the so-called 'ethnic cleansing' of Armenian
residents in Karabakh, but in fact, Azerbaijan has proposed many
times and continues to offer the creation of better conditions for
the living of Armenians on its territory, the Chairman of the
Ukrainian Congress of Azerbaijan Public Association and veteran of
the first Karabakh war, Yuri Osadchenko, told Trend.
"Armenians in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, just like
representatives of other ethnic groups in Azerbaijan, are citizens
of the country, and Azerbaijan cares for all its residents. As we
can see, Azerbaijan has been providing assistance to the Armenian
population of the Karabakh region for several days now-humanitarian
aid, food, and fuel," Osadchenko said. "Azerbaijan considers them
its own residents. Azerbaijan does not force them to leave the
country, as some media outlets and certain individuals on social
media claim. On the contrary, the country offers them to stay,
acquire Azerbaijani citizenship, and continue living here."
He noted that it is the military junta that is forcing the
Armenian population to leave the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
"In video interviews on television channels and video materials
on social media, Armenians leaving the Karabakh region themselves
confirm that they are being compelled to leave by this military
junta. Even in such cases, Azerbaijan provides them with all
possible support, including fuel for relocation and food. Video
materials have shown Azerbaijani police officers handing them water
and food. So, what kind of 'ethnic cleansing' can be talked about
here?" the veteran pointed out.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan is home to many ethnic groups of
various religious backgrounds.
"Armenians can also become part of this society and live happily
here by acquiring citizenship and following the country's laws.
Azerbaijan is an example of multiculturalism in the world, and
accusing the country of so-called 'ethnic cleansing' is a baseless
accusation," he noted.
"We all know very well that the purpose of these accusations is
something else. Armenians are trying to demonize Azerbaijan, damage
its international image, and persuade some countries to allocate
funds for the maintenance of so-called 'Armenian refugees', while
in reality, these funds would be spent on completely different
purposes," Osadchenko added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction work, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Within the framework of the activities, positions of Armenian
armed forces formations, their long-term firing points, as well as
military means and military facilities, were disrupted using
high-precision weapons in the front line and in depth. Civilians
and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate
military targets were disabled.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions: the Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian
illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and
military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of
Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian
illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.
Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian
residents of Karabakh, held a regular meeting with representatives
of the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the town of Khojaly on
September 25, 2023.
At the meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere,
satisfaction was expressed with the actions taken to resolve the
issues discussed on September 21 in Yevlakh, in particular the
short-term delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and the restoration
of electricity supply.
