Prince El Prince Hassan Meets Agriculture Specialists, Sector Workers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 28 (Petra) -- The President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, Prince El Hassan bin Talal, met Thursday at the Ministry of Agriculture with specialists, workers in the agricultural sector and Ministry employees.In an address, Prince El Hassan discussed the "necessity" of interconnected thinking to shift from developmental to agricultural achievement within the water, food, energy and environment system.He called for work to make Jordan a "smart" climate station at the level of data and networking on the one hand and cooperation to open the field of participatory action based on absolute knowledge on the other.Prince El Hassan added that the purpose of the meetings is to honour the human being, whoever he is and wherever he is, man, woman or child.Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said, "Despite the challenges of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not lost any food item in Jordan, as certified by the World Bank and the FAO," noting that Jordan is one of the countries with the least inflammation rates.Hneifat presented the national agricultural plan achievements, noting that the agriculture sector supplied 20 per cent of the national economy.He added that the agricultural plan created job opportunities in the valleys and governorates, with agricultural financing amounting to JOD115 million through the agricultural lending portfolio.He said the agricultural plan focused on rural development and women's empowerment, paying attention to seed production. He added that Jordan was the first Arab country to create a seed bank.In turn, the Director of the Islamic Water Network Organisation, Marwan Raggad, presented the organisation's work and projects in Jordan and the initiatives put forward by the organisation at the regional level to enhance international cooperation and turn challenges into opportunities.