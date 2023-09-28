King Expresses Condolences To Iraq President, PM Over Wedding Fire Victims

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah has extended condolences to Iraq President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani over the victims of the deadly fire that took place at a wedding recently in Nineveh, according to a royal court statement.In cables to the president and the prime minister, King Abdullah expressed deep sympathies to the bereaved families on behalf of the people and government of Jordan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.