Japan To Nepal: 7 Earthquake Prone Countries

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Japan to Nepal are 7 countries that are earthquake-prone, situated along tectonic plate boundaries. They face varying levels of seismic risk, necessitating robust preparedness and infrastructure measures

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiencing frequent earthquakes due to the Pacific Plate subducting beneath the Eurasian Plate

Nestled between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, Nepal is highly earthquake-prone. The devastating 2015 Gorkha earthquake highlighted its vulnerability

Indonesia faces seismic risks due to its location on the converging Indo-Australian and Eurasian plates. The archipelago regularly experiences significant quakes and tsunamis

Turkey lies at the convergence of the Eurasian and Arabian plates, making it prone to earthquakes. Historic cities like Istanbul and Izmir face considerable risk

Mexico is situated along the boundary of the Cocos Plate and the North American Plate. Its frequent earthquakes have led to advanced seismic monitoring systems

Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines experiences numerous earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The 1990 Luzon earthquake was a significant event

India deals with seismic activity due to the Indian Plate colliding with the Eurasian Plate. The 2001 Gujarat earthquake was one of its most devastating