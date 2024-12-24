Rajasthan CM Meets Union Ministers, MP CM In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma is in New Delhi for a two-day visit, where he held meetings with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, as well as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

On Monday, CM Sharma paid a courtesy call to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The two leaders engaged in a detailed discussion on various issues concerning Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sharma met with Union Commerce and Minister Piyush Goyal.

Their discussions focused on ongoing development projects in Rajasthan, opportunities for investment in the industrial sector, and strategies for the state's overall economic growth.

Later the same day, CM Sharma met Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav at Jodhpur House in New Delhi.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on ongoing development initiatives between the two states, mutual cooperation, and strengthening economic ties.

After his return to Jaipur on Tuesday, CM Sharma also extended his best wishes to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary and 'Good Governance Day' (December 25).

CM Sharma said that former PM Vajpayee was a man of many talents.

He was a skilled politician, a sharp speaker and a visionary leader, the country achieved many important achievements under his leadership, the Chief Minister added.

He said that public welfare decisions like the Golden Quadrilateral Road Project, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan initiated by former Prime Minister Vajpayee gave new push to the development of the country.

Under former PM Vajpayee's leadership, India emerged as a nuclear power with the tests conducted in Pokhran in May 1998.

The Chief Minister called upon the common people to take inspiration from the former PM's life and work dedicatedly, committedly and fearlessly for the welfare of the nation.