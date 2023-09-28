Ministers Of Interior, Municipality And Ashghal President Inspect Preparations For Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of the Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya Force, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani accompanied by the Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Expo 2023 Doha Committee, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, and the President of the Public Works Authority, HE Engineer Saad bin Ahmed Al-Muhannadi, visited the headquarters of the International Horticultural Exhibition (Expo 2023 Doha) situated in Al Bidda Park along the Doha Corniche today, September 28, 2023.

During their visit, they received a comprehensive briefing on the latest preparations for hosting this prestigious international event, themed "Green Desert, Better Environment". Expo is scheduled to take place from October 2, 2023 until March 28, 2024.