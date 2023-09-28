AFU Repel Russian Attacks Near Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions," Pavlo Kovalchuk, Spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

According to Kovalchuk, in Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the area of Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Maryinka in Donetsk region, making 13 unsuccessful attempts to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions over the past day.

"In Shakhtarske direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Rivnopil in Donetsk region," the General Staff spokesman informed.

According to him, in Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to regain the lost position in the area of Robotyne but failed.

"In Melitopol direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying forces, continue to gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries and exhaust the enemy," Kovalchuk stressed.

The spokesman also noted that the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in Kupyansk and Lyman directions over the past day.

"In Bakhmut direction, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka settlements in Donetsk region," he said.

Kovalchuk also reported that 26 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 57 airstrikes, fired more than 50 rockets from multiple launch systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure facilities.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and injured among the civilian population. Residential buildings, a hospital, two enterprises and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged," he summarized.