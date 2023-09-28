Trade Turnover Between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 28. Trade
turnover between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $1.088
million from January through July 2023, which is a 54.1-percent
decrease compared to $3.246 million during the same period of 2022,
Trend reports.
Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan
indicates that Tajikistan's imports from Kyrgyzstan, totaling
$1.088 million, decreased by 60 percent compared to the same period
in 2022 ($2.759 million).
Tajikistan's exports to Kyrgyzstan during the same period
reached $399,800, down by 17.8 percent compared to the figures from
the same period in 2022 ($486,700).
During these months, Tajikistan primarily imported vehicles and
related parts from Kyrgyzstan, while exporting aluminum and
articles of thereof to Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $8.153 billion
from January through July 2023, which is an increase of 32.3
percent compared to the same months of 2022.
Exports amounted to $1.602 billion, increasing by 45.6 percent
compared to the corresponding months of 2022. Imports rose by 29.4
percent year-on-year, totaling $6.551 billion.
