Trade Turnover Between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Decreases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 28. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan amounted to $1.088 million from January through July 2023, which is a 54.1-percent decrease compared to $3.246 million during the same period of 2022, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicates that Tajikistan's imports from Kyrgyzstan, totaling $1.088 million, decreased by 60 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($2.759 million).

Tajikistan's exports to Kyrgyzstan during the same period reached $399,800, down by 17.8 percent compared to the figures from the same period in 2022 ($486,700).

During these months, Tajikistan primarily imported vehicles and related parts from Kyrgyzstan, while exporting aluminum and articles of thereof to Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $8.153 billion from January through July 2023, which is an increase of 32.3 percent compared to the same months of 2022.

Exports amounted to $1.602 billion, increasing by 45.6 percent compared to the corresponding months of 2022. Imports rose by 29.4 percent year-on-year, totaling $6.551 billion.