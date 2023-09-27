Kuwait Emphasizes IAEA's Pivotal Role In Transferring Nuclear Knowledge, Strengthening Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait affirmed Thursday the important role played by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in transferring knowledge to help member states benefit from the peaceful applications of nuclear power and strengthening nuclear security and safety systems in the world.

Kuwait is keen on cooperating with the IAEA to use nuclear energy and build capabilities to implement vital and safe projects that contribute to social and economic development, said Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations organizations in Vienna Talal Sulaiman Al-Fassam at the 67th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

He stressed Kuwait's eagerness to enhance coordination with all member states to achieve the goals of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The Kuwaiti envoy highlighted the constructive cooperation between Kuwait and the IAEA in various fields, mainly the technical cooperation, as Kuwait submitted four new national projects for the production of genetically modified crops, groundwater management, treatment of cancer, and detection of marine mircoplastic pollution.

"In addition to the continuous coordination in the areas of nuclear technical applications in the oil industry, the production of genetically modified crops and researching the feasibility of using small reactors to produce electricity," Ambassador Al-Fassam unveiled.

He pointed to Kuwait's contribution to the three phases of the program to modernize the IAEA's atomic laboratories in Seibersdorf, Austria, wishing the success and completion of the modernization program.

In the field of nuclear security, Ambassador Al-Fassam said that his country hosted, during the period from May 28-June 8, 2023, eight IAEA experts to benefit from their expertise in the nuclear field and inform them of all laws, government decisions, and activities related to radioactive and nuclear materials.

Kuwait is keen to strengthen its national nuclear security measures and systems for physical protection in accordance with the International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) system established by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 1995, he said.

He touched on the crucial role of the agency in implementing the comprehensive safeguards system.

Ambassador Al-Fassam renewed Kuwait's call for Iran to continue cooperation with the IAEA to clarify and settle the outstanding issues and to fully adhere to the comprehensive and joint plan of action issued in pursuant to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He also urged Iran to cooperate with the international agency to provide the necessary credible guarantees regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear materials and activities in Iran and ensure the continuation of its status as a non-nuclear-weapon state.

Ambassador Al-Fassam affirmed Kuwait's commitment to establishing a Middle East free from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in accordance with the decision of the 1995 NPT Review Conference and the results of the review conferences in 2000 and 2010.

He emphasized the importance of Israel joining, as a non-nuclear-weapon party, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and subjecting all of its nuclear facilities to the comprehensive safeguards system of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

While the right of countries to produce, develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes within the framework of what was ensured in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Kuwait warns of the danger of the spread of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction as they constitute a challenge to international peace and security, especially at a time the world is witnessing delicate challenges and rapid developments, Ambassador Al-Fassam said.

He re-affirmed Kuwait's continued support for the leading role played by the International Atomic Energy Agency and its effective contribution to building capabilities, achieving sustainable development, confronting economic, food and other crises and its role in strengthening nuclear security and safety systems.

He welcomed the General Conference's adoption of the decision to reappoint Mr. Rafael Grossi as Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency for a second term of four years, expressing Kuwait's support for the efforts made by Mr. Grossi, including his appreciated efforts towards strengthening the agency's role to protect all nuclear sites, preventing a nuclear accident that threatens international peace and security. (end)

