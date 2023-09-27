State And Public Figures Of Azerbaijan Continue To Visit Victory Park (PHOTO)


9/27/2023 7:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. State and public figures of Azerbaijan continue to visit the Victory Park under construction in Baku on September 27, the Day of Remembrance, Trend reports.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

