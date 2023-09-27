State And Public Figures Of Azerbaijan Continue To Visit Victory Park (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. State
and public figures of Azerbaijan continue to visit the Victory Park
under construction in Baku on September 27, the Day of Remembrance,
Trend reports.
According to the decree of President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan
annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep
respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought
in the second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
Photo: Zaur Mustafayev
