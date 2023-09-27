Bahrain Military Announces Death Of Serviceman Injured In Houthi Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Bahrain military announced on Wednesday that one of its servicemen, injured in the recent Houthi attack in the southern Saudi borders, had passed away to due his wounds.

A statement by the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF), obtained by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), expressed deeply sorrow over the tragic loss of the fallen serviceman First Warrant Officer Adam Salem Naseeb, who valiantly gave his life in the line of duty.

The statement read, "Naseeb passed away affected by his serious injuries as a result of the act of aggression conducted by the Houthi forces, which took place on Monday, during his dedicated service in the Arab Coalition forces as part of Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope, in along the southern borders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

It added, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen serviceman and pray to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace, and for the injured a speedy recovery." (end)

