Mazda CX-60: New Skyactiv Platform Delivers Exceptional Driving Pleasure

The spectacular launch of the all-new Mazda CX-60 recently by National Car Company (NCC), the sole agent for Mazda vehicles in Qatar celebrating 50 years of their partnership in excellence with Mazda Corporation-Japan, has created a lot of excitement among SUV buyers in Qatar resulting in exceptional sales momentum for the new model.

The new model comes with a unique front-engine rear-wheel-drive (FR) layout and is the debut of the longitudinal version of Mazda's Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture platform.

Three variants of Mazda CX-60 are now available for sale in Qatar, equipped with a high-performance 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, all equipped with a whole range of new driver-centric technologies. All the models offer low emissions and excellent fuel efficiency with high levels of torque.

Crafted In Japan

The all-new Mazda CX-60 represents everything that Mazda has built into its DNA over the last one hundred years: from the great design, both inside and out, to Japanese craftsmanship and new technologies, all focused on creating a fantastic experience for the driver and co-passengers.

Less Is More

There is a pure grace to be found in the simplicity and sparse beauty of a traditional Japanese garden which exemplifies the design principle of“less is more.” This principle was deftly applied to the new Mazda CX-60, imbuing the car with a subtle yet strong appearance. The car is in harmony with the surrounding nature, a value that is important in Japanese life, rather than attempting to dominate it as some of the contemporary SUVs often do.

Human Centricity

While getting behind the steering wheel, a comfortable seating position is extremely important to enjoy the pleasure of driving. The optimum positioning of the driver has always been a key component in any Mazda vehicle's development. However, Mazda researchers recently discovered that less than half of drivers position themselves correctly for comfort, safety and control and new Mazda CX-60 gives a lot of emphasis to this aspect.

A Richer Life

Mazda believes that a car can truly enrich your life and has designed the interior of the new Mazda CX-60 for this very purpose. It is not just a stylish and comfortable place to enjoy every journey, but a mindful zone with a design that takes inspiration from nature and Japan's rich culture infused with modern techniques and principles so that it is superbly functional as well as beautiful.

New Rhodium White Colour Exemplifies Simple Elegance

Mazda designers went to great lengths to create a new special paint called Rhodium White, which was crafted specifically to highlight the beauty of the CX-60's design. As light flows over the bodywork, the surrounding environment is reflected in its surfaces creating a sensation of the car being in harmony with the world. The vehicle does not simply look white, the light reflects onto it to give it a metallic look shows the contrasting light and shadow,”

All-New Scalable Platform With Longitudinal Engine

Engineered to give exhilarating responses that are also friendly to the environment, CX-60's front-engine rear-wheel-drive (FR) layout is the debut of the longitudinal version of our Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture platform. This all-new platform accommodates both four- and six-cylinder longitudinal engines of any capacity, as well as diverse electrification technologies such as our M Hybrid mild hybrid system. The design was directed by our unique Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture concept, assuring that CX-60 works with the human body's inherent ability to maintain balance while in motion to place you in full command of the greater power of our newly developed engine. So, you can comfortably maintain a relaxed, well-balanced posture even as you experience the pleasure of controlling G forces in various driving situations.

i-ACTIV AWD: CX-60's longitudinal powertrain layout allows i-Activ AWD to give you the best of both worlds: the neutral cornering characteristics of a rear-wheel-drive system combined with the reassuring stability of all-wheel drive. This full-time AWD system primarily delivers power to the rear wheels for the superior handling associated with the sports car's classic FR configuration, yet continuously monitors driving conditions to dynamically direct power to any of the four wheels as necessary. The result is a new level of high-speed, straight-line stability on highways, inspiring handling on winding roads, and reliably stable traction on snow or slippery surfaces.

Kinematic Posture Control (KPC)

At the front, a double-wishbone suspension system, optimally designed to take advantage of the extra space afforded by the longitudinal powertrain layout. At the rear, a multi-link setup. And now our newly developed Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) is introduced to leverage the inherent strengths of this suspension system to achieve smoother body movement in everyday driving and suppress body roll during high-speed cornering.

Mazda Proactive Safety

True driving pleasure requires more than just vehicle response and performance. It also demands the peace of mind that comes with feeling safe, secure and in control. In line with our human-centered design philosophy, Mazda Proactive Safety is engineered around you, the driver, to support you in anticipating and assessing your driving environment moment by moment, helping you to recognize and avoid danger beforehand rather than react after a hazardous situation has developed. i-Activsense with its full spectrum of remote sensing devices provides continuous 360o monitoring around the vehicle and alerts you to potential threats. And when necessary, its advanced autonomous control/brake systems assist in staying out of harm's way.

Qi Wireless Charger

The center console tray includes a Qi wireless charger to enable charging of compatible smartphones and other devices placed on it when the engine is running.

Panoramic Sunroof: The large panoramic sunroof provides an expansive top view and brings light to the entire cabin, delivering an open, airy feel to passengers in the front and rear alike.

Handsfree Tailgate Function: With the advanced key in your pocket or bag, a quick kick beneath the sensor located under the rear bumper lets you open and close the rear power liftgate, a convenient feature when your hands are full or when you don't want to touch the car because it is wet or muddy.

Advanced Acoustic Environment

A supremely quiet cabin is the essential backdrop to top quality in-car audio. CX-60's rigid body structure helps achieve that, suppressing intrusion of unwanted noise and vibration through extensive sound insulation and NVH measures. With this as its foundation, our unique Mazda Harmonic Acoustics audio initiative creates a breathtaking audio experience for everybody in the vehicle. And Master Sound Revive Noise Reduction (MSR NR), making its debut in a car audio system, does exactly what the name says by drastically reducing the low-level noise that can muddy sound to bring you a high-quality audio experience closer to the artist's intention. In total, CX-60 provides unprecedented listening pleasure to everybody no matter where they are seated.

Specifications and Features:

8-speed automatic

2WD & 4WD – Core & High Grades

Maximum output – 190 HP

Maximum torque – Nm/rpm – 261/3000

Leather Interior Options

Qi wireless charger

Apple Car Play and Android Auto Integration

Active Driving Display

12.3-inch TFT display

20” Alloy Wheels

Mazda Acoustic System – 12 Speakers

Adaptive LED Headlights (ALH)

High Beam Control (HBC)

Advanced Proactive Safety Features:

Lane-keep Assist System (LAS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Smart Brake Support (SBS)

Smart Brake Support [Rear] (SBS-R)

Smart Brake Support [Rear Crossing] (SBS-RC)

Driver Monitoring

Driver Attention Alert (DAA)

Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)