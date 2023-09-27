Where Fine Dining Meets Formula 1 Excitement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Indulge in exquisite cuisine at Raffles and Fairmont Doha as we host a series of dining events to celebrate the Formula 1 and Geneva Motor Show event in Qatar. With the thrilling backdrop of the iconic race, the Iconic Towers transform into a haven for Motorsport enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike. Savour artisanal dishes meticulously crafted to capture the essence of Formula 1 sophistication, while immersing yourself in all the heart-pounding action.

WHERE HIGH TEA MEETS HIGH SPEED

McLaren Afternoon Tea

Ignite your palate with a delightful afternoon tea inspired by the exhilaration of McLaren. Immerse yourself in a culinary journey featuring fresh, seasonal flavours, meticulously crafted in true Raffles artistry. Don't forget to elevate your experience by booking a McLaren test drive to feel the thrill of this sportscar first-hand.

- QAR 330 per stand

- 18th September – 12th October 2023

- 2:00pm – 9:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7100 or

email [email protected]

MOTOR VALLEY - A RACE FOR THE TASTEBUDS

Alba by Enrico Crippa

Savour a symphony of flavours that pay homage to Motor Sport and the legendary racing circuits of Misano Adriatico, Vairano, Modena, and Imola. An unforgettable gastronomic journey that fuels both your love for Italian cuisine and passion for the world of racing.

- QAR 390 per person, 4-course Menu

- 6-8 October 2023

- 7:00pm – 11:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7100 or

email [email protected]

FOUR HANDS COOKING

Masala Library x Michelin Star Chef Jitin Joshi

Experience an unforgettable culinary journey through India at Masala Library as Michelin Star Chef Jitin Joshi joins forces with the talented Chef Saneesh Varghese for a 8-course sensational four-hand cooking extravaganza.

- QAR 350 per person (8 course menu)

- October 6th – 8th, 2023

- 12:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 11:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7200 or

email [email protected]

FUEL YOURSELF IN THE FAST LANE

Vaya! Dinner

Gear up for an electrifying weekend with specialty Chef Sebastian Guevara and guest Chef from Fairmont Mayakoba Octavio Castro. This dynamic duo bring the mouthwatering flavours and excitement of Latin American culinary straight to your plate this racing season.

- 6th – 8th October 2023

- 6:00pm onwards

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7200 or email [email protected]

ROSSOCORSA - A FORMULA 1 FEAST

Alba by Enrico Crippa

Make your Formula 1 weekend even more exhilarating with an authentic Italian feast at Alba. The three-star Michelin Chef Enrico Crippa will be showcasing his culinary prowess by curating a contemporary, Italian menu paired with the finest reds - the quintessential colour of Italian racing.

- QAR 350 ( soft beverages), QAR 450 (special beverages), QAR 600 premium beverages or QAR 750 (exclusive Dolce & Gabbana by Donnafugata grapes pairing)

- Friday and Saturday Brunch, 6th – 7th October 2023

- 12:00pm – 4:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7100 or

email [email protected]

A CULINARY CIRCUIT AWAITS

Embark on a culinary adventure that transcends borders by wearing your favourite racing shirt at our Formula 1 brunch. Join us for an adrenaline-fueled experience featuring interactive live stations, a lively beverage counter, and a fun, vibrant atmosphere.

- QAR 350 (soft beverages), QAR 450 (enhanced beverages)

- October 6th 2023, 12:30pm – 4:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7200 or

email [email protected]

THE ART OF BRUNCH L'Artisan

Known for its theatrical 'at the table' presentations, L'Artisan's brunch features an enticing spread of freshly baked treats and mouthwatering mains, all made with the most seasonal, sustainable ingredients. Experience a celebration of contemporary cuisine enhanced by an exceptional beverage list.

- QAR 330 (soft beverages), QAR 390 (special beverages), QAR 590 (premium beverages)

- 6th-7th October 2023

- 12:00pm – 16:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7100 or

email [email protected]

REV UP YOUR EVENING

Provok Pre-Formula 1 Brunch

Provok takes you into the world of Formula 1 with a tailor-made premium GALA menu by Chef Taimoo and beverages crafted by Mixologist Matias. There will also be live ice carving followed by an after-party with special packages from 10 pm as you listen to a back-to-back duo performance by DJ Albina & DJ Ezgi.

- QAR 350 (soft drinks), QAR 450 (enhanced beverages) or QAR 600 (premium beverages)

- October 6-8, 2023, 1:00pm – 5:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7200 or email [email protected]

FROM MONACO TO DOHA

Dôme F1 Afternoon Tea

Savour exquisite beverages, gourmet morsels, freshly baked French pastries and bespoke cakes, each elegantly embellished with Formula 1-inspired decor and design, elevating your Afternoon Tea with every bite.

- QAR 275 per stand P October 6th – 8th 2023 P 2:00pm – 9:00pm

For reservations, please call +974 4030 7200 or email [email protected]