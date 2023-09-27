NORD DRIVESYSTEMS At Inter Airport Europe Efficient Drive Technology For Baggage Handling

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Whether check-in, sorting, high-speed-transport or baggage reclaim – NORD DRIVESYSTEMS offers suitable drive solutions for all baggage handling applications. The specialist will be presenting them from 10 to 13 October 2023 at inter airport in Munich.



In airport logistics, baggage items often have to be transported over long distances; NORD drive solutions provide high energy efficiency for this.



Occasionally, baggage items of varying weights are transported over long distances and at irregular intervals: This is the great challenge for airport baggage handling. Here, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS offers various high-efficiency drive solutions.



Outstanding energy efficiency

NORD's IE5+ synchronous motor convinces with an energy efficiency of up to 93 percent and thus even surpasses the highest standardised efficiency class IE5. The drive specialist does not only offer it as a stand-alone motor but also in integrated drive systems that reduce the number of interfaces and thus further increase system efficiency. In the patented DuoDrive geared motor, the IE5+ motor is integrated into a helical gear unit and does not only provide outstanding efficiency but also a compact installation space. In contrast, the LogiDrive drive system features a decentralised frequency inverter that efficiently controls the drive and is placed directly on the geared motor, enabling easy installation.



Particularly important for the industry: The IE5+ motor design and the frequency inverter operation allow for the same motor variant to be universally used worldwide – regardless of the local mains voltage or the respective energy efficiency regulations.





NORD-LogiDrive. An IE5+ synchronous motor, a bevel gear unit and a decentralised frequency inverter are integrated into the LogiDrive drive system.



Reducing variants, minimising costs

NORD drive technology achieves a very high and relatively constant efficiency over a wide speed and torque range, and also provides optimum energy consumption performance in partial load and speed ranges. This allows the use over a wide load range and thus the reduction of the number of drive variants in a complete system. Administrative costs are minimised and production, logistics, storage and service processes are streamlined. This results in a significant reduction of the user's Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).



An energy-efficient drive is especially important for large conveyor systems with numerous drive units. With the NORD ECO service, NORD supports its customers in finding the most energy-efficient drive solution. NORD specialists measure the system's load profile and determine whether the drive is optimally designed. Should this not be the case, they recommend a more efficient drive configuration.



NORD DRIVESYSTEMS will be presenting its solutions for the airport industry from 10 to 13 October 2023 at inter airport Europe in Munich. You will find the drive specialist at Stand B5-1566.



With approx. 4,700 employees today, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has developed, produced and sold drive technology since 1965, and is one of the leading global full-service providers in the industry. In addition to standard drives, NORD delivers application-specific concepts and solutions for special requirements such as energy-saving drives or explosion-protected systems. In the 2021 financial year, annual sales amounted to 870 million Euros. NORD has 48 subsidiaries in 36 countries and further sales partners in more than 50 countries. They provide technical support, local stocks, assembly centres and customer service. NORD develops and produces a wide range of drive solutions for more than 100 industries, gear units for torques from 10 Nm up to over 282 kNm, supplies electric motors in the power range of 0.12 kW to 1,000 kW, and supplies the required power electronics with frequency inverters of up to 160 kW. Inverter solutions are available for conventional control cabinet installations as well as for decentralised, fully integrated drive units.







