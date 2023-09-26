PR: Solana, Bitcoin, And Ethereum Dominate FTX's Crypto Portfolio With 56% Share

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) BanklessTimesData Analysis Reveals Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum Command 56% of FTX's Crypto Portfolio

Responding to the data, Alice Leetham, a Crypto expert from BanklessTimes, stated:

We're witnessing a dynamic shift in the crypto landscape. Solana is rising to challenge the established giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Yet, Bitcoin and Ethereum have maintained their stronghold as trusted assets. These assets will continue to dominate FTX.

Solana, often called "Ethereum Killer," has been making waves in crypto space. Its high-speed and low-cost transactions have secured its position in FTX's portfolio. The full story and statistics can be found here: Solana, Bitcoin, and Ethereum Dominate FTX's Crypto Portfolio with 56% Share