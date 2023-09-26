Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market - Industry Size, Share & Growth Analysis Update 2023-2030

Key Industry Developments

January 2020: Two Turkish universities; Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University (KSU) and Karadeniz Technical University (KTU), initiated a new wind power project to generate electricity.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

Drivers & Restraints

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources to Fuel Market Growth

The growing global population, rapid urbanization, and the swelling demand for electricity are expected to boost the global vertical axis wind turbine market growth. The non-renewable energy sources are limited in nature. The need to exploit renewable energy sources across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors has grown in the past years. The expanding adoption of renewable energy resources like wind, water, etc., is likely to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Additionally, the rising concerns over the environmental impact due to energy generation through fossil fuels have attracted various governmental policies to reduce carbon emissions. These governmental regulations are anticipated to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The technological advancements in turbine blades and motors for low noise and vibrations are likely to bolster the market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, the rising adoption of other sources of renewable energy is anticipated to act as a restraint to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of several industries and markets, including the vertical axis wind turbine market. The stringent governmental regulations like lockdowns and curfews imposed to curb the spread of the virus have affected the operations and supply chain networks of major businesses operating in the market. The low available workforce resulted in reduced production levels. Many businesses reported shrunken revenues during the pandemic. However, vaccines are now available to the masses, and the market is gradually gaining traction. The market is expected to witness steep growth post-pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Competitive Landscape

Major Businesses Focus on Securing New Projects

The global vertical axis wind turbine market is fairly consolidated and comprises major players operating at global and regional levels. The major businesses are focused on extensive research and development activities. They emphasize on organic growth strategies like new product launches, technological advancements, patents, etc. They also focus on adopting inorganic growth strategies like partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, etc. SeaTwirl began its S2 floating wind turbine project worth Euro 2.48 million in September 2019. The two years project is funded by the European Commission.

Segmentation