SOHO International Film Festival Hosts Spectacular Awards Night At Times Square

The Festival held its highly anticipated awards night on September 21st, at a lively and well-attended gala in Times Square, in grand celebration of cinema.

- Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of ProgrammingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) saw the festival proudly unveil its exceptional roster of nominees and honor the remarkable winners from the diverse array of over 125 films showcased, revealing award recipients from across various categories.“The films this year exemplify a powerful testament that storytelling across a spectrum of genres is truly an invigorating and inspiring journey.” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director and Head of Programming.The Festival also gave special awards in collaboration with New York Women in Film and Television (NYWIFT ), recognizing and honoring the exceptional contributions of women in the film industry, presented by its Executive Director, Cynthia Lopez to Vivian Kerr for the narrative feature,“Scrap,” and Frances Causey for the documentary feature“Final Fight: When the Trauma of War Comes Home.”SIFFNYC was founded in 2009 by Jorge Ballos, celebrating the cutting-edge of digital technology while honoring traditional forms of storytelling. As the Festival looks back on this triumphant occasion, the anticipation for the 15th anniversary in the upcoming year is palpable.Below is the full list of the #SOHO14 winners and nominees:BEST U.S. SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM“All the Wrong Ingredients” - directed by Nicholas Livanos“Asian Persuasion” - directed by Jhett Tolentino“Little Brother” - directed by Sheridan O'Donnell - WINNER“Passing Through” - directed by Mike Doyle“Queen of Knives” - directed by Jon Delgado“Scrap” - directed by Vivian Kerr“The Nana Project” - directed by Robin Givens“When Angels Fear” - directed by Peter DeAnelloBEST WORLD SHOWCASE FEATURE FILM“A Frame of Mind” (Romania) - directed by Bobby Barbacioru“Blue Room” (Philippines) - directed by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan“The House That Stood” (Italy) - directed by Antonella Spirito“Triple A” (Morocco) - directed by Jihane El Bahhar - WINNERBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY FILM“Birthing Justice” - directed by Monique N. Matthews“Body Electric” - directed by Nick Demos“Final Fight: When the Trauma of War Comes Home” - directed by Frances Causey“Sacred Dog: Sunka Wakhan”- directed by Jeremy Williams - WINNERBEST SHOWCASE ANIMATED FILM“Above Ground” by Kevin Sharpley - WINNER“The Grand General” by Yugesh T R“We Dare Not Fail” by Dean Temple“What Happened to Grandma?” by Adrian Kemelmajer and Lucretia Azulejo BolliniBEST U.S. SHOWCASE SHORT FILM“Black Dragon” - directed by Alexander Thompson“Blood Drive” - directed by Gurinder J Singh“Brother” - directed by Aleksei Borovikov“Cold & Sara” - directed by Brenna Power“El Portafolio” - directed by Scottie Cameron“Night Train” - directed by Marttise Hill“Not Him” - directed by Sarah Young“The Auction” - directed by Jordan Hidalgo - WINNER“The Stairs” - directed by Jessica Aquila CymerBEST WORLD SHOWCASE SHORT FILM“A Dishonourable Death” (United Kingdom) - directed by BLOK“A Song for William Bird” (Canada) - directed by Jacob Wiebe“By Any Other Name” (United Kingdom) - directed by Daniel Deville“Can't Let You Go” (United Kingdom) - directed by Walid Said“Night of the Broken” (United Kingdom) - directed by Dan Turner“The Bank Manager” (Australia) - directed by Madeleine Chaplain“The Old Young Crow” (Japan, United States) - directed by Liam Lopinto“Voices” (United Kingdom) - directed by Abbie Lucas - WINNERBEST SHOWCASE DOCUMENTARY SHORT“Astor Place, The American Dream” (United States) - directed by Giuseppe Malpasso - WINNER“Man of the Sea” (Philippines) - directed by Ken Anderson“The Walk (Germany)” - directed by Jonny SternAUDIENCE AWARD for FEATURE LENGTH FILM“Asian Persuasion” - directed by Jhett Tolentino - WINNER“Little Brother” - directed by Sheridan O'Donnell“Passing Through” - directed by Mike Doyle“Queen of Knives” - directed by Jon Delgado“The Nana Project” - directed by Robin GivensAUDIENCE AWARD for SHORT FILM or SERIES PILOT“Heaven, I Suppose” - directed by Riley Donigan“Never Been Kissed” - directed by David Rafailedes“Pretty Doesn't Hurt” - directed by Jennifer Rau“S.P.I.C.” - directed by Heidi Miami Marshall - WINNERAUDIENCE AWARD for EXHIBITION FILMS“Brenda & Billy (and the Pothos Plant)” - directed by Dave Solomon“Intermedium” - directed by Erik Bloomquist - WINNER“Stargazer” - directed by Alan McIntyre“Stolen Dough” - directed by Stefano Da FreBEST LONG FORM TV PILOT“8 Flies” - directed by Julia Zanin de Paula“For Years to Come” - directed by Micah Stuart“Hank & Willow” - directed by Brad Morris - WINNER“Plot Device” - directed by Beecher ReuningBEST SHORT FORM TV PILOT“Coping” - directed by Kaye Tuckerman“Hard Drive” - directed by Cherie Antoinette“Hit Man: Ep 1 Pilot” - directed by Elias Plagianos“Imaginary Friends” - directed by David T. Wagner and David Allensworth - WINNER“Imposter The Series” - directed by Shayda Frost“Our Late Father” - directed by Sylvia RayBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE – U.S. FEATUREAnthony Rapp - "Scrap"Daniel Diemer - "Little Brother"Philip Ettinger - "Little Brother" - WINNERMike Doyle - "Passing Through"Vivian Kerr - "Scrap"BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD FEATUREBoris Melinti - "A Frame of Mind" (Romania)Fatima Zehra Benasser - "Triple A" (Morocco)Khalil Oubaaqa - "Triple A" (Morocco)Majdouline Drissi - "Triple A" (Morocco)Nour Hooshmand - "Blue Room" (Philippines)Puiu-Mircea Lascus - "A Frame of Mind" (Romania) - WINNERSoliman Cruz - "Blue Room" (Philippines)BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE – U.S. SHORTRachel Cora Wood - "Night Train"Charlie McElveen - "Not Him"David Reilly - "Small Showers"Joel Meyers - "Thoughts"Keeley Karsten - "Pretty Doesn't Hurt"Sophia Power - "Cold & Sara" - WINNERBEST ACTING PERFORMANCE IN A LEADING ROLE - WORLD SHORTAnnette Badland - "Night of the of the Broken" (United Kingdom)Dave Fulton - "A Dishonourable Death" (United Kingdom)Jordan Dawson - "A Song for William Bird" (Canada)Naoto Shibata - "The Old Young Crow" (Japan, United States)Ryan McDonald - "A Song for William Bird (Canada)Victoria Dunsmore -"A Song for William Bird (Canada) - WINNERMore info at sohofilmfest.com###

