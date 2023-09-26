Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Activities Done Under Utterly Hard Circumstances - Ex-Colonel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The 24-hour
anti-terrorist activities have left a lasting mark in Azerbaijan's
victorious history, a veteran and honorary member of Azerbaijan's
security forces, Colonel Azer Garayev told Trend .
According to him, the Azerbaijani Army has once again
demonstrated its might to the entire world.
Garayev noted that the anti-terrorist activities were conducted
in very difficult conditions, just like during the second Karabakh
war in 2020.
After the war, Armenia didn't withdraw its armed formations from
Karabakh, violating the terms of the trilateral statement of
November 10 [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders
following the war], he reminded.
"There was a significant amount of ammunition and heavy
equipment in this territory. After the war, Armenian illegal armed
formations also carried out fortification work there, and the
Armenian armed forces established over 250 positions there," he
said. "As a result, these forces carried out various provocations
and terrorist acts and made harsh statements against Azerbaijan on
Azerbaijani territory. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces gave them a
response in just one day."
Garayev also said that one of the primary objectives was to
prevent civilian casualties.
"The Azerbaijani Army showed a high level of attention to
civilian individuals. Preventing civilian casualties was one of the
main tasks set before the Azerbaijani army. The armed units of
Armenia intentionally placed weapons and ammunition on civilian
facilities in buildings where civilians resided, creating
additional difficulties for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces," he
pointed out. "Unfavorable weather conditions also posed special
challenges for the conduct of counter-terrorism operations. Despite
all of this, Azerbaijani servicemen carried out their mission with
dignity, demonstrating high professionalism."
Garayev further emphasized that every martyr represents a heavy
loss and a great tragedy for families and society as a whole.
"Our people are proud of their martyrs. Displaying great
heroism, they eliminated the last separatist strongholds in
Karabakh. We are proud of all our martyrs! May Allah rest their
souls!" he added.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
