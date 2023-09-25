Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack Against Bahraini Duty Task Force Near Saudi-Yemen Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned the brutal terrorist attack against the Bahraini Duty Task Force near Saudi-Yemen borders.The attack targeted sites of the Bahraini Duty Task Force participating in Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope on the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and claimed the life of an officer and a member of the Bahrain force and injured others.The Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Bahrain, and its rejection and condemnation of this cowardly terrorist act, expressing its condolences to the government and people of Bahrain, and to the families of the victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.