China To Invest In Production Of Electric Buses In Uzbekistan's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. The Chinese
Dongfeng Special Car Company intends to implement a project for the
production of electric buses worth $100 million in Uzbekistan's
Fergana region, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent working visit by the Uzbek delegation
headed by Khairulla Bozorov to China, where meetings were held with
the representatives of 29 Chinese companies. As a result of the
meetings, the parties signed 32 documents, including 29 investment
agreements and trade agreements worth $1.37 billion.
As per the agreement with the Chinese Dongfeng Special Car
Company, the company will implement a project for the production of
electric buses in Furkat district of Fergana region. The annual
production capacity is estimated to amount to 1,000 units.
Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and China signed a memorandum on
the implementation of priority grant projects in Uzbekistan. The
signed document provides for the implementation of 14 projects
totaling over $190 million in sectors such as agriculture and water
management, healthcare, education, and institutional
development.
