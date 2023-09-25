Elite EU diplomat cautions outsiders entry could ‘dissolve’ bloc

(MENAFN) The European Union’s foreign strategy head Josep Borrell has cautioned that immigration could be a “dissolving force” for the 27-country bloc, debating that some associate districts simply “don’t want to accept people from outside.”



In a meeting with the Guardian issued on Friday, Borrell referred to increasing citizens sentiment all over Europe, stating that “we have not been able until now to agree on a common migration policy.”



“Migration is a bigger divide for the European Union. And it could be a dissolving force for the European Union,” he stating, also noting: “There are some members of the European Union that are Japanese-style – we don’t want to mix. We don’t want migrants. We don’t want to accept people from outside. We want our purity.”



But Borrell debated that Europe’s present “low demographic growth” indicates that some districts need an influx of immigration, labelling the condition a “paradox.”



