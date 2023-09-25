Greece Extends Temporary Protection For Ukrainians

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Ombudsman's Office, Ukrinform reported.

"The Greek government has announced the extension of the temporary protection status for Ukrainian asylum seekers until March 4, 2024. The Ministry of Migration and Asylum of Greece has officially announced that the validity of residence permits under temporary protection is extended automatically. As well as the provision of temporary protection to Ukrainians who will enter the country for the first time," the ministry said.

The Ombudsman's Office explained that those who have already received temporary residence permits will not need to renew them, and will have access to public healthcare, education, and the right to receive temporary housing at the reception center in Sintiki.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets greeted the decision to extend temporary protection to Ukrainian citizens. In his opinion, it confirms the support of the Ukrainian people by the Greek government.

As reported, Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2024.