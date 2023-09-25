ED Raids 11 Premises Linked To Popular Front Of India Across Kerala

The inspection is going on under the security of 250 CRPF personnel and police and under the leadership of officials from the Kochi ED office.

The homes of Jamal Muhammad, the former district president of the PFI, and Latheef Pokakillam, the leader of the Popular Front, are two of the eleven locations undergoing inspections.SDPI leader Nurul Amin's house is also being searched in Malappuram. ED officials from the Kochi Unit came for an inspection. Nurul Amin is an Arabic teacher at a private school in Moorkkanad.

The houses of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Malappuram Mancheri East, and Hamza, a resident of Karaparambu, are also being searched.

The inspection is based on the finding that Kerala's PFI sleeper cells are now operating. In these centres, the ED is conducting raids. According to sources, Kerala has received hawala money for use in terrorist activities. The accused who was earlier detained by the NIA provided information to the ED in this regard.

