India To Deploy More Defence Attaches In African Nations To Enhance Security Engagement

These DAs will also try to understand the challenges the African nations facing in the security domain.



The Indian Army will send DAs to Mozambique and Ethiopia while the Indian Navy will deploy its naval attaches (NAs) to to Djibouti and Tanzania. The force's personnel is already in Kenya and South Africa.

Recently, the Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari had said that the IAF will be sending its air attaché to Ivory Coast. New Air Attaches for Spain and Armenia will also be appointed.

All of them would a tenure of three years.

Multiple sources, from the three services, confirmed this Newspaper that "More positions for DAs in Africa is under consideration".

According to the sources in the defence establishment, more number of DAs will be sent to the African nations in an effort to boost India-Africa bilateral defence relationship.

It must be noted that the development came weeks after the African Union was included in the G20 as a permanent member. India had moved the proposal regarding it which was adopted by all G20 member states.

The African Union has 55 member states.

During the first edition of India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conclave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said India will continue to work with African countries to encourage regional security, foster stability and enhance the defence capabilities together.

The conclave was attended by the Army Chiefs and representatives of 31 African nations, along with other civil and defence persons.