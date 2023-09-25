Azerbaijan, South Korea Reps Sign Memorandum In Field Of Agriculture (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A
pilot project "Korean-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of
"smart" agriculture" was presented at the Scientific Research
Institute of animal husbandry in Goygol within the framework of
cooperation in the field of "smart" agriculture between South Korea
and Azerbaijan, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency
(KOTRA), INPRO, WHYBIZ, ENEY, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan, at the meeting the sides noted the importance of
introducing new technologies and innovations in the field of
agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as in other areas.
The Head of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion
Agency (KOTRA) Baku Office, Kyekwon Jo, noted that KOTRA, with the
support of the South Korean government, is very interested in
applying best practices in Azerbaijani companies and
enterprises.
In addition, a memorandum was signed with
representatives of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency
(KOTRA), INPRO, WHYBIZ and ENEY during the meeting.
In general, regular meetings are held with the Korea
Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in order to implement
various projects starting from April this year.
