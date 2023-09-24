Jordanian Association For Health Insurance Kicks Off At Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The annual conference of Jordanian Association for Health Insurance kicked off on Saturday under the title "Governance and health financing, in the presence of former prime minister Omar Razzaz.
During the event, held at the Dead Sea area, President of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) Nael Masalha delivered a speech on legislation and medical fees.
He said that fair fees for medical services are a key requirement to ensure the sustainability of hospitals and offer high quality health services, according to a PHA statement.
Masalha said that the biggest challenge for medical institutions is taking note of non-medical expenses and reflecting them on pricing without affecting the pricing mechanisms.
