Jordanian Association For Health Insurance Kicks Off At Dead Sea

During the event, held at the Dead Sea area, President of the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) Nael Masalha delivered a speech on legislation and medical fees.

He said that fair fees for medical services are a key requirement to ensure the sustainability of hospitals and offer high quality health services, according to a PHA statement.

Masalha said that the biggest challenge for medical institutions is taking note of non-medical expenses and reflecting them on pricing without affecting the pricing mechanisms.











