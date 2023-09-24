Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Enjoy Deep-Rooted Historical Ties - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al Saud on Sunday hailed as exemplary the joint action and close ties between the two sisterly countries.
The state-to-state and people-to-people relationship reached a new peak thanks to the wise leadership of both countries, he said during a celebration at the Saudi Embassy in Kuwait to mark the 93th national day of the Kingdom.
The celebration gathered Speaker of Kuwait's National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as large number of officials, diplomats and public figures.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has attained a global eminence and came to the fore, leading the region to the rank of the ranks of major powers," Prince Sultan said, recalling the foundation laid by (late) King Abdulaziz Al Saud and achievements of successors.
On the Saudi-Iranian relations, he said the Kingdom was able to bring them back to normal with good will with a view to promoting stability and progress in the Arabian Gulf region.
Prince Sultan noted that all nations of the world applauded the Kingdom's efforts to facilitate the Sudanese and Yemeni peace talks. (end)
