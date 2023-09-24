CTO To Showcase The Caribbean At FIT Tourism Fair In Argentina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
A rendering of the CTO booth for FIT in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) brings the region's vibrant culture and diverse travel experiences to the Latin American market during the highly anticipated FIT Tourism Fair in Argentina this month.
FIT, Feria Internacional de Turismo (International Tourism Fair), one of the most renowned tourism shows in Latin America, attracts thousands of travel industry professionals and enthusiasts from around the world. This year's event will take place from September 30 to October 3 at La Rural Convention Center, and it promises to be a dynamic platform for showcasing the Caribbean's unparalleled tourism offerings.
“FIT Tourism Fair provides an excellent opportunity for us to share the enchanting Caribbean experience with the people of Argentina and Latin America,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO.“We look forward to showcasing the warmth of our people, the richness of our culture, and the beauty of our landscapes,” she added.
The CTO's presence at FIT reaffirms its commitment to making the Caribbean a premier travel destination in this vital market, representing nearly 34.5 million outbound travelers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. The Caribbean welcomed a record 1.5 million Latin American visitors in 2019.
Visitors to the CTO booth will have the opportunity to explore the region's diversity as representatives from Antigua & Barbuda and the Cayman Islands will be on-site sharing the Caribbean's universal appeal. The Dutch Antilles country of Curaçao, also a CTO member, will also have a presence at the Fair.
CTO Allied Member EM Marketing, which is facilitating the participation of member governments in opportunities to tap the Latin American market, will be on hand to share insights into the region's latest travel trends and experiences.
On Monday, October 2, at 4 p.m., there will be a 45-minute Caribbean-themed presentation in the Nogal Room, highlighting the region for the trade attendees. All attendees and travel enthusiasts are invited to visit booth #2420 during the event.
“We are proud to be allied members of the CTO and look forward to lending support to the region during this year's FIT, as we have been doing since 2015,” remarked Elsa Petersen, Founder and CEO of EM Marketing.“The Latin American market offers significant growth potential for the Caribbean, and we are excited to showcase the region's unique value proposition to conference attendees,” she continued.
EM Marketing, a Buenos Aires-based integrated communications agency specializing in tourism marketing, takes a creative approach to make a real impact for its clients throughout Latin America.
CTO Allied Members play a pivotal role by providing recommendations concerning regional tourism programs, identifying opportunities to enhance the CTO's non-government membership program, and facilitating the coordination of essential activities during major CTO events. These events include the Allied Marketing Conference and networking initiatives designed for both government and allied members.
CTO is the premier regional tourism development agency for the Caribbean. It represents 25 Caribbean countries and territories, fostering sustainable tourism development and promoting the region as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination.
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here
MENAFN24092023003118003196ID1107131373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.