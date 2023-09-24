Marco Bezzecchi Wins Inaugural Motogp Bharat Held At BIC; WATCH Winning Moment

Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian sensation known for his prowess on the track, displayed exceptional skill and determination throughout the race. As the competitors roared through the BIC, Bezzecchi seized every opportunity to edge closer to victory.

The race was a thrilling spectacle, with riders pushing the limits of speed and precision on every corner. The inaugural MotoGP Bharat showcased not only the talent of the riders but also the passion of Indian fans who had eagerly awaited this moment for years.

Francesco Bagnaia who was on 2nd place for the most part of the race crashed out in the dying moments of the race. Marc Marquez who was the favourite for this race slipped during the race and couldn't recover.



As the race reached its climax, Marco Bezzecchi made his move, unleashing a burst of speed that left his competitors trailing behind. In a heart-pounding sprint to the finish line, Bezzecchi crossed the checkered flag, securing his place in history as the first-ever MotoGP Bharat champion.