Azerbaijan Sends Fuel To Armenian Minority In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two vehicles with fuel belonging to the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) were sent to the currently opened
Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road, Azernews reports.
At present, the vehicles with fuel are travelling in the
direction of Khankendi. The fuel will be distributed first of all
among gardens, emergency medical services and firefighters.
It should be noted that at a meeting held on 21 September in the
town of Yevlakh, representatives of Armenian residents asked to
send fuel to the region.
