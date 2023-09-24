Messi Or Ronaldo, Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma? Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Response Will Stun You (WATCH)

Among the many questions asked was a key sports question - Cricket or football? In response, Rahul Gandhi was quick to respond 'football', which may have come as a surprise for many given that cricket is considered a religion in India.

The next question posed to him was an obvious one - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

In response, the Congress leader said, 'Ronaldo', adding "Though I think Messi is a better footballer.

I like Ronaldo's kindness. But if I was running a football team, I would prefer Messi."

To the question Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Rahul Gandhi surprisingly said, "Either. I'm not a huge cricket fan. I know that's not a good thing to say, but I'm not a huge cricket fan."

Meanwhile, fans of the two legendary footballers and Indian cricket stars took to X to react to Rahul Gandhi's recent revelations. Here's a look at some of the reactions: