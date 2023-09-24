Oman Cables Industry Honored as 'Best Performing Company' at the 2023 Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards

(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) Muscat, 24 September 2023: Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading manufacturer of energy cables and innovative service provider in Oman, has won the 'Best Performing Company' award in the large-cap category at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2023.



The company was honored for its pivotal role in influencing Oman's business landscape and its substantial contributions to the nation's sustainable economic advancement. It is widely recognized as a top manufacturer of electrical products and services, committed to innovation for sustainability through continuous transfer of technology and knowledge to the Sultanate.



The 13th Edition of the Awards was hosted by His Excellency Sheikh Salim bin Mustahil Al Mashani at the Sheraton Hotel in Muscat, Oman and His Highness Sayyid Melek bin Shihab Al Said was the Chief Guest. The event brought together the country’s top businesses and dignitaries, serving as a platform for sharing leadership insights and celebrating the outstanding accomplishments of Oman’s corporate leaders and outstanding businesses.



Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables Industry, said: "We are truly honored to receive the esteemed award. It is a clear recognition of OCI’s Team high commitment: this award is our People’ award. We are fully aware of the important role we play in driving the country forward. This recognition reinforces our overall commitment to excellence and innovation in serving Oman's energy ongoing transition. We are fully committed also to pushing boundaries in term social and climate ambition, to contribute to Oman's continued progress and prosperity, in line with the sustainable goals set forth by Oman Vision 2040.”



