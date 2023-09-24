New Director Of Public Prosecution Sworn-In

Sir David congratulates DPP Kelesi on his appointment

DPP Andrew Kelesi takes hi Oath before the Governor General Sir David Vunagi at Government House

The country's new Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Andrew. E. Kelesi was sworn-in by the Government General Sir David Vunagi at Government House Thursday last week.

He replaced former DPP Rachel Olutimayin whose contract ended on September 9.

Kelesi from North Malaita holds a Masters of Law from the University of Newcastle in Australia and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Papua New Guinea school of Law.

The young and energetic Kelesi attended Primary School at Afufu in North Malaita for six years. He did his Secondary education at Adaua Secondary School and King George Sixth. He began his professional career at the National Court of PNG in 2008 after completing his legal training at the PNG Legal Institute in Port Moresby.

In 2009, upon his return to Honiara, he joined the DPP office as a senior legal office. He was later promoted to the principal legal officer position in 2012 and in 2013, assigned to look after the DPP Provincial office in Gizo for a period of 4 years.

He was later promoted to the Deputy Director's post until my appointment as the Director. With the help of the Australian Government, he attended two legal attachments at the Sydney DPP office and Northern Territory, Darwin DPP.

“These trainings have helped me a lot in my professional development. One of the significant part in my careers development is working with international advisers during the RAMSI period. They've help a lot in my career development. As I move further in the office, the opportunity to work continues to pose challenges. These are challenges that I faced when I first joined the office and continuous to date. These challenges must be addressed and relevant people must look at these very carefully,” Kelesi said.

He said the post of DPP comes with enormous responsibility.

“A responsibility that requires me to uphold the principles of good governance, honesty, and service to the people of the Solomon Islands in the discharge of my responsibility. This position also comes with scrutiny. I am prepared to face and take all criticism as a challenge and build on it. I have gone through these challenges over the years, and I will continue to do that and discharge my duties and functions to the best of my ability,” he said.

Kelesi said he owed his career to his late uncle, the former Auditor General of the Solomon Islands, and his parents who taught him hard but rewarding lessons along the way.

“I trust my young and vibrant team of prosecutors and my administrative staff, who are always ready to help in ensuring that our constitutional duties and functions are discharged according to the rule of law,” he said.

ENDS///

-GCU Press