Laotian FM Calls For Multilateralism To Tackle Global Challenges

Today the international community is facing multiple crises at an unprecedented level. Following the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the major challenges facing developing countries vary from poverty, debt, and an unjust international financial architecture, to extreme natural calamities, he told the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

This has already been compounded by regional tensions and unilateral measures, as a result of geopolitical rivalries. All this has not only hampered the hard-earned development progress during the last decade, but also threatened the survival of humankind, he warned.

“At this critical juncture, the most appropriate solutions are needed, in order to address such challenges. It requires unified and collective actions that are guided by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, and we must firmly uphold multilateralism in tackling them,” he said.

“To save our world from another catastrophe, our shared wisdom and united political determination are more crucial than ever. This must be done by putting aside any unilateral interests and resolutely avoiding greater confrontation and division among the UN member states,” he said.“To this end, the United Nations must be reformed in a way that it can effectively fulfill its mandate. We need the UN that is more relevant and effective in the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape and is able to address the challenges threatening international peace, security and sustainable development.”

With scientific and technological advancement and innovation, humankind is now better equipped to tackle global challenges. Yet, without common desire, shared responsibilities and collective actions, the most vulnerable peoples in the world will continue to be left behind, he said.

Resolving global conflicts and disputes by peaceful means is the only viable way to ensure long-lasting peace and coexistence. In this regard, Laos urges an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine through peaceful dialogues, he said.

Like many other countries, Laos believes that unilateralism, particularly unilateral coercive measures, not only contravenes the principles of the UN Charter and international law, but also severely causes negative consequences to innocent people and hinders national development of many developing countries, he said.

In this regard, Laos continues to join the global call for lifting the economic embargo against Cuba, removing it from the list of“state sponsors of terrorism,” and ending all unilateral coercive measures against the island, he said.– NNN-KPL

