12-Year-Old Boy Receives Mine Blast Injuries In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Pershotravensk community in Dnipropetrovsk region, children brought a projectile to the yard of a house which then detonated. A 12-year-old boy received mine blast injuries.
"An accident occurred today in Pershotravensk community in Nikopol district. An explosion rang out in one of the yards. According to preliminary information, an enemy projectile, which children found and brought home the other day, detonated. A 12-year-old boy was injured. He is in the hospital in a moderate condition," Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .
According to him, two private houses and a car were damaged as a result of the explosion.
The governor also noted that the invaders had shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery and dropped grenades from unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday.
In particular, a 37-year-old man was injured in Nikopol, he is receiving outpatient treatment. In the town, several shops, a pharmacy and a cafe, three five-story apartment blocks and cars were damaged.
In Marhanets community, the invaders hit a farm, a cultural center, two private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line.
