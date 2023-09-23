Repression In Russia Is Unprecedented Since Stalin, Says UN Expert



The number of complaints from individuals to UN mechanisms has risen sharply, Mariana Katzarova said in Geneva on Friday.

"It's still not as bad" as in the Stalinist era, she told the press. Repression is "sophisticated" and "every week, a new law adds restrictions".

Katzarova also said that "Russia has closed its society". The international community still has the opportunity, by continuing to monitor the situation, to prevent the situation from deteriorating further, in her view.

The Bulgarian started her mandate at the beginning of May. Members of the UN Human Rights Council currently meeting in Geneva are due to discuss the renewal of her mandate in a few weeks' time.