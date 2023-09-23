Swiss Government Wants To Join G7 Climate Club

More

The idea of the Climate Club originated from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during the German G7 presidency in 2022. The club is supposed to contribute to the achievement of the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The club was launched in December last year.

According to a joint statement, the Climate Club will be based on three pillars: promoting ambitious and transparent climate action, jointly transforming industries to advance decarbonisation, and strengthening international efforts through partnerships and cooperation.

The last point is to safeguard companies from countries with ambitious climate targets, by avoiding unfair competition from those with low environmental standards.

In addition to the G7 states of Germany, France, Italy, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) Commission, Argentina, Chile, Denmark, Indonesia, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore and Uruguay are also participating, according to a German government website.