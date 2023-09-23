Kraft Heinz Sets Up Global Capability Centre In Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Sept 23 (KNN)

Kraft Heinz, the fifth-largest food company in the world has set up the Global Capability Center (GCC) in Ahmedabad.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Gujarat government, the US-headquartered company will hire nearly 1,800 professionals over the next three years as part of their expansion plans in the state.







The MoU was signed by Vijay Nehra, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology and Serge De Vos, Head of Global Business Services, Kraft Heinz Company in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and

Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Patel,

Gujarat is taking efforts to create an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat through Aatmanirbhar Gujarat'.



In this regard, the government announced the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy 2022-27, aiming to create a robust ecosystem for Ease of Doing Business in the state.

This policy has received an overwhelming response, with the state's Department of Science and Technology signing 17 MoUs so far to create more than 29,000 new jobs in the state.

Speaking about the GCC, Chief Minister

Patel said that the establishment of the Global Capability Centre (GCC) by Kraft Heinz showcases an environment of favourable conditions for Ease of Doing Business in Gujarat.



Serge De Vos said that following initial discussions with the Chief Minister, Kraft Heinz promptly made the decision and established their first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the state within six months.



The city's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and pool of skilled talent make it an ideal choice for the company's IT, analytics, global business services, finance, and supply chain.



Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to CM K. Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretaries, along with other senior secretaries and representatives of the company were present during the MoU signing.

(KNN Bureau)