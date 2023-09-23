Ukraine, Sudan's Leaders Talk Common Security Challenges

Zelensky reported the news via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At the Shannon Airport, I held an unscheduled meeting with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burgan. I thanked him for Sudan's consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia," Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian president invited his counterpart to support the Grain from Ukraine initiative and participate in this year's peace formula summit.

In addition, the parties considered possible platforms for strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and African countries.

As reported, President Zelensky was on a visit to Canada, where he held a number of meetings with state officials and entrepreneurs, and also addressed the parliament.