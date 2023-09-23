Ukraine, Sudan's Leaders Talk Common Security Challenges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burgan to discuss common security challenges and consider possible platforms for strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and African countries.
Zelensky reported the news via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"At the Shannon Airport, I held an unscheduled meeting with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burgan. I thanked him for Sudan's consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia," Zelensky wrote. Read also: UK imposes sanctions against Russians linked to Wagner PMC in Africa
The Ukrainian president invited his counterpart to support the Grain from Ukraine initiative and participate in this year's peace formula summit.
In addition, the parties considered possible platforms for strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and African countries.
As reported, President Zelensky was on a visit to Canada, where he held a number of meetings with state officials and entrepreneurs, and also addressed the parliament.
MENAFN23092023000193011044ID1107125975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.