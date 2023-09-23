Kuwait Crown Prince Receives S. Korean PM In Hangzhou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at his residence in Hangzhou, China, Saturday South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
The two leaders discussed ways of promoting bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as latest regional and international developments.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Prime Minister good health and for the South Korean people further progress and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Development and Investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rquba, Director of His Highness the Crown Princeآ's office Jamal Al-Theyab, Crown Prince Undersecretary for foreign affairs Mazen Al-Essa and Kuwaitآ's Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem. (end)
bs
MENAFN23092023000071011013ID1107125707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.